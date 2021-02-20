Waycross Partners LLC Makes New $267,000 Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,388 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nord/LB downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.84.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $8.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.47. 12,415,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,168,771. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.82. The company has a market capitalization of $126.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.56, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $341.24.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

