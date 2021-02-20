Waycross Partners LLC Invests $912,000 in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KNX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,135.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,322,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,827,000 after buying an additional 1,215,472 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 502.3% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 933,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,994,000 after buying an additional 778,502 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 78.7% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,520,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,805,000 after acquiring an additional 669,308 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 734.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,441,000 after acquiring an additional 615,032 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,275,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $513,377,000 after acquiring an additional 476,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KNX traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,233,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $47.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. KCG boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

