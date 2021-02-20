Waycross Partners LLC Invests $2.21 Million in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.4% of Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in Medtronic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in Medtronic by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in Medtronic by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MDT traded down $2.06 on Friday, hitting $113.33. 10,331,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,532,736. The company has a market capitalization of $152.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.94. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $120.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Raymond James raised their price objective on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

