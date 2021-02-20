Waycross Partners LLC Invests $1.25 Million in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 125.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,887 shares of company stock valued at $29,822,320 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded up $6.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $710.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,960. The firm has a market cap of $108.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $730.08 and a 200-day moving average of $653.60. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 42.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.