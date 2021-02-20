Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) will announce sales of $1.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Watsco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the highest is $1.09 billion. Watsco reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year sales of $5.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.20.

WSO traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $243.58. 197,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,625. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $132.97 and a fifty-two week high of $265.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Watsco by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Watsco by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

