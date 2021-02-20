Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Cut to $113.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $116.00 to $113.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WCN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.83.

WCN opened at $99.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.05 and a 200-day moving average of $102.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.95, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $70.87 and a 12-month high of $111.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.79%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $214,704.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth about $482,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 35,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

