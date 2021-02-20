Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,493 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 53,970 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 11.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its stake in Walmart by 48.3% during the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 19,563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,480,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE WMT opened at $138.34 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $391.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.81%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.72.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 177,513 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $27,058,306.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,980,991 shares in the company, valued at $454,392,458.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,965,000 shares of company stock worth $1,311,930,995. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.