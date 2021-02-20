Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Reduces Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP reduced its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. Black Knight accounts for about 1.0% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKI. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Black Knight by 388.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKI stock traded down $1.51 on Friday, hitting $81.73. 897,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $97.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Knight news, Director Joseph M. Otting bought 1,136 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.00 per share, with a total value of $99,968.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at $201,872. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting bought 2,247 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,166. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on BKI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.24.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

