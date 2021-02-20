Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Lowers Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $820,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,614,000 after purchasing an additional 42,071 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 327,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,786,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $1,056,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.92.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.16. 1,826,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,407,311. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.56. The firm has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.