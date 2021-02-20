Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Invests $2.30 Million in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,040,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,571,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Textron by 34.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,628,000 after purchasing an additional 410,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Textron by 46.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,535,000 after purchasing an additional 224,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the third quarter worth about $5,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $37,549.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

TXT stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,259,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,463. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $51.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

