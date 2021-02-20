Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys 435 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.0% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Nippon Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $596,934,000. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,497,000 after purchasing an additional 775,040 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 68.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 675,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,816,000 after purchasing an additional 275,422 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after purchasing an additional 247,539 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $358.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,487,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,270. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $362.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $350.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.