Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 33,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,789 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 24,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.80. 8,913,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,971,567. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $111.07. The stock has a market cap of $178.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.