Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%.

VG traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.41. 5,107,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,556. Vonage has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.09, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Vonage alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $674,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,828,971.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,913.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 462,500 shares of company stock worth $6,757,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.96.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.