Volshares Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSL) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Volshares Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSL) shares fell 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.89 and last traded at $38.92. 225 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.13.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Volshares Large Cap ETF stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Volshares Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Accel Wealth Management owned 11.60% of Volshares Large Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Volshares Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volshares Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.