Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €170.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VOW3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €189.00 ($222.35) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €183.00 ($215.29) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €181.75 ($213.82).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €170.54 ($200.64) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €156.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €145.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. Volkswagen AG has a 12-month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 12-month high of €174.40 ($205.18). The firm has a market cap of $35.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

