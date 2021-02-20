Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,005 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 3.8% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Visa were worth $35,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Visa by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $345,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,239 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in Visa by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,811,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,505 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $422,799,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Visa by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $856,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,770 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Visa by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,786,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

Visa stock opened at $204.73 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.