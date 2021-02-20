Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Purchased by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Virtu Financial worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $27.98 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of -0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.53.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. The business had revenue of $455.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.12 million. As a group, analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIRT. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.90.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

