Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.71.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NASDAQ VIR traded up $6.85 on Friday, reaching $76.58. The company had a trading volume of 968,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -32.45 and a beta of -0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.63. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $141.01.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 31,300 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $1,507,721.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $485,455.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,697,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,426. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,059,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 457.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1,185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 12,528 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the period. 54.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

