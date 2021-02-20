Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.64.

A number of research analysts have commented on VNOM shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Truist Financial upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Truist upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

