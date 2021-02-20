VietNam Holding Limited (VNH.L) (LON:VNH) Shares Down 0.5%

VietNam Holding Limited (VNH.L) (LON:VNH) shares dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 212.12 ($2.77) and last traded at GBX 215 ($2.81). Approximately 78,978 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 89,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 216 ($2.82).

The firm has a market capitalization of £91.83 million and a PE ratio of 89.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 203.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 171.78.

In other VietNam Holding Limited (VNH.L) news, insider Sean Hurst bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.23) per share, for a total transaction of £6,840 ($8,936.50).

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed-end investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of companies that have growth potential at an attractive valuation. The Company may also invest in the securities of private companies in Vietnam, whether Vietnamese or foreign owned, and the securities of foreign companies if a portion of their assets are held or operations are in Vietnam.

