Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) and IR Biosciences (OTCMKTS:IRBS) Critical Contrast

Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) and IR Biosciences (OTCMKTS:IRBS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Viela Bio and IR Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viela Bio 0 5 2 0 2.29 IR Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viela Bio currently has a consensus target price of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.55%. Given Viela Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Viela Bio is more favorable than IR Biosciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.0% of Viela Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Viela Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Viela Bio has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IR Biosciences has a beta of 19.66, meaning that its share price is 1,866% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Viela Bio and IR Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viela Bio N/A -33.97% -31.49% IR Biosciences N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viela Bio and IR Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viela Bio $50.00 million 58.20 -$86.43 million ($7.02) -7.55 IR Biosciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

IR Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viela Bio.

Summary

Viela Bio beats IR Biosciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viela Bio

Viela Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases. It is also developing VIB4920 for kidney transplantation rejection and sjÃ¶gren's syndrome; and VIB7734 for cutaneous lupus erythematosus. Viela Bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize inebilizumab for autoimmune diseases in Japan, Thailand, South Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Taiwan. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About IR Biosciences

IR BioSciences Holdings, Inc. operates as a development stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, ImmuneRegen BioSciences, Inc., engages in the research and development of therapies in the areas of pulmonary fibrosis, influenza infection, and radiation-induced Neutropenia. It is involved in the development of Homspera, and its derivates Radilex and Viprovex, for human stem cell stimulation, immune system stimulation and anti-infective activity, vaccine adjuvancy, and wound healing. IR BioSciences Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

