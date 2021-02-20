Vident Core U.S. Bond Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:VBND) Trading Up 0%

Vident Core U.S. Bond Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:VBND)’s stock price was up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.46 and last traded at $51.46. Approximately 179 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 26,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.44.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.74 and a 200-day moving average of $51.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vident Core U.S. Bond Strategy ETF stock. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vident Core U.S. Bond Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:VBND) by 116.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Vident Core U.S. Bond Strategy ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

