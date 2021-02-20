Vid (VI) Trading Up 111.7% This Week

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Vid has a market cap of $3.80 million and $152,447.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vid token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000283 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Vid has traded 111.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $302.34 or 0.00529370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00068255 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00085022 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00071742 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00077890 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.28 or 0.00408452 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00028267 BTC.

About Vid

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,529,887 tokens. Vid’s official website is vid.camera . The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation

Vid Token Trading

Vid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

