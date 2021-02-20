VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $51.37

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.37 and traded as high as $60.62. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $60.45, with a volume of 449 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSA. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 49,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSA)

