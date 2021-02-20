Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 119,352 Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 119,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Academy Sports and Outdoors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $89,000.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CEO Ken C. Hicks sold 120,729 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $2,476,151.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,185,743.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 22,947 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $470,413.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,595,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,129,016 shares of company stock valued at $250,919,052.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.81.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $26.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.43.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

