Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Shares of TUP stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $38.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 104.53 and a beta of 3.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.52.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TUP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tupperware Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.45.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.