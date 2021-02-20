Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,628 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 22,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin sold 83,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $4,647,237.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Butler, Jr. bought 104,486 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.04 per share, with a total value of $6,168,853.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HY stock opened at $96.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.87. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

