Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,121 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Deluxe worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 2.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 15.6% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Deluxe from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of Deluxe stock opened at $39.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.63. Deluxe Co. has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $40.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 1.64.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 43.69%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%.

Deluxe Corporation provides printed business forms, checks, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides marketing materials and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards; and treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management, as well as software, hardware and digital imaging solutions.

