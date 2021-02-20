Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 9,383 Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2,115.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 279.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

ECHO opened at $28.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $749.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.67. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $31.30.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $754.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.44 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

ECHO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.85.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $346,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,622,561.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

