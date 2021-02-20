Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. CWM LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 952.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Novavax during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Novavax during the third quarter worth approximately $5,263,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 1,799.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Novavax during the third quarter worth approximately $394,000. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $277.88 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.23 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.18 and its 200 day moving average is $131.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.94.

In related news, CMO John Trizzino sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $62,830.02. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,575.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $656,133.38. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,563 shares of company stock worth $3,609,271. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

