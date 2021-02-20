Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,303 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 1,145.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 338,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.47%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NMRK. Raymond James boosted their target price on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Newmark Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.96.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

