Victoria (LON:VCP) Shares Gap Down to $742.00

Victoria plc (LON:VCP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 742 ($9.69), but opened at GBX 710 ($9.28). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 735 ($9.60), with a volume of 52,537 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 694.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 499.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £904.43 million and a P/E ratio of -12.73.

In other Victoria news, insider Michael Scott sold 176,726 shares of Victoria stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.90), for a total transaction of £1,069,192.30 ($1,396,906.58).

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

