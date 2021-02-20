VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.82-1.87 for the period.

VICI opened at $27.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.69. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VICI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. VICI Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.48.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

