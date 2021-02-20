Viad (NYSE:VVI) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viad Corp is an S&P SmallCap 600 international experiential services company with operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe and the United Arab Emirates. Viad generates its revenue and shareholder value through two main business units: GES, a global full-service live events company serving the world’s leading brands and event organizers and Pursuit, a collection of iconic and cultural destination travel experiences that showcase the best of Banff, Jasper, Glacier, Denali and Kenai Fjords National Parks. Their business strategy focuses on providing exceptional experiential services to their customers and sustainable returns on invested capital to their shareholders. “

Get Viad alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VVI opened at $38.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Viad has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $64.28.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.41). Viad had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viad will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,197,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,648,000 after acquiring an additional 156,227 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,505,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,467,000 after acquiring an additional 312,659 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,470,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,632,000 after acquiring an additional 144,118 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viad during the 4th quarter worth approximately $925,000. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Viad in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,254,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, furnishings and graphics, measurement, logistics, creative, exhibit program management, strategy and marketing, agency, rental exhibit, and custom design and fabrication services.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viad (VVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.