Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Up 10.4%

Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) shot up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.12. 2,253,134 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 5,972,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VTNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTNR. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Energy by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 538,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 56,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

