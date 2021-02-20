Vertcoin (VTC) Market Cap Hits $45.11 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001343 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $45.11 million and $1.09 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 77.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,116.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,029.92 or 0.03554019 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $243.26 or 0.00425898 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $729.51 or 0.01277233 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $274.09 or 0.00479875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.74 or 0.00435492 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.36 or 0.00312269 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00028810 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002834 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 58,816,497 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

