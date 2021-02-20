VersaBank (OTCMKTS:VRRKF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of VersaBank (OTCMKTS:VRRKF) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

VRRKF opened at $10.04 on Thursday.

Get VersaBank alerts:

VersaBank Company Profile

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance; and commercial lending services, including short-term construction financing, long-term financing, and loan refinance and lease buy out to real estate developers and condominium corporations in selective niche markets.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.