Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a C$9.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$7.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on VET. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective (up from C$7.00) on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$9.75.

VET stock opened at C$6.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.16. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$2.20 and a one year high of C$19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

