VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) will post sales of $295.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for VEREIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $292.74 million to $299.69 million. VEREIT reported sales of $305.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VEREIT.

VER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VEREIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho raised VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VER. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 2.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 875,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 21,772 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 77.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in VEREIT by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 106,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in VEREIT by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in VEREIT by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 96,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 18,029 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE VER traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $36.56. 2,368,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,725. VEREIT has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.06.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

