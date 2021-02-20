Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Trading Down 5.6% on Disappointing Earnings

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $66.66 and last traded at $69.89. 91,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 926,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.00.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%.

Several research firms have commented on VCYT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.88.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 14,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $797,173.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,499.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $1,021,770.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Veracyte in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Veracyte by 281.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veracyte in the third quarter worth about $4,243,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Veracyte in the third quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 11.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -105.74 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.71.

About Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

