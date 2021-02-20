Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director P. Michael Miller Sells 16,230 Shares of Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director P. Michael Miller sold 16,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $148,179.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,924.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

P. Michael Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, P. Michael Miller sold 23,990 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $221,427.70.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, P. Michael Miller sold 229,883 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $1,986,189.12.

On Wednesday, January 27th, P. Michael Miller sold 3,183 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $27,055.50.

On Monday, January 25th, P. Michael Miller sold 71,503 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $609,205.56.

On Wednesday, January 13th, P. Michael Miller sold 5,284 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $44,914.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, P. Michael Miller sold 7,875 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $64,181.25.

On Tuesday, December 8th, P. Michael Miller sold 2,329 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $19,819.79.

Shares of NASDAQ VRA opened at $9.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.35. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $9.63. The firm has a market cap of $308.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 198.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the third quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

