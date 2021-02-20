VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Issues Earnings Results

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VEON had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 4.05%.

VEON stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. VEON has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VEON stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 773.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,179 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in VEON were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded VEON from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. HSBC lowered VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered VEON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. VEON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.90.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

