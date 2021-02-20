Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) versus Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Critical Analysis

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) and Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Vasta Platform and Laureate Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vasta Platform N/A N/A N/A Laureate Education -38.07% 15.92% 6.25%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vasta Platform and Laureate Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vasta Platform 0 0 5 0 3.00 Laureate Education 0 1 5 0 2.83

Vasta Platform currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.80%. Laureate Education has a consensus price target of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 4.45%. Given Vasta Platform’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than Laureate Education.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.0% of Laureate Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Laureate Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vasta Platform and Laureate Education’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vasta Platform N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Laureate Education $3.25 billion 0.94 $938.48 million $0.07 208.57

Laureate Education has higher revenue and earnings than Vasta Platform.

Summary

Laureate Education beats Vasta Platform on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platform, and other digital services. As of March 31, 2020, its network of business-to-business customers consisted of 4,167 partner schools; and enrolled students included 1,311 thousand. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs. The company also operates online institutions that offer professional degree programs primarily for the working adults with undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It provides its services in Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Peru, Australia, China, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Sylvan Learning Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Laureate Education, Inc. in May 2004. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

