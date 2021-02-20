Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $253.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $125.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.05.

Shares of VRNS opened at $209.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.10 and a beta of 1.12. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $226.00.

Varonis Systems’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, March 15th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, February 8th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, March 12th.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $95.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.06 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total transaction of $937,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,775 shares in the company, valued at $27,902,346.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total value of $262,845.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,466.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,198 shares of company stock worth $2,877,794. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth $96,000.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

