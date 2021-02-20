Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Holdings Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,458.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 119.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 72.5% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 43,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 18,355 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,087,000 after acquiring an additional 159,005 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $95.39 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.45.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

