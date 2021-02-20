VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,363,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 307,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDX opened at $32.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.94. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.