Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Issues Earnings Results

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. Valmont Industries updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 9.00-9.70 EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $231.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $82.60 and a 1-year high of $236.85.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

