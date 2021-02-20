v.systems (VSYS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.37 Million

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One v.systems coin can now be bought for about $0.0276 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. v.systems has a market capitalization of $60.95 million and $4.37 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, v.systems has traded up 16% against the dollar.

v.systems Coin Profile

Get v.systems alerts:

v.systems (VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,134,984,996 coins and its circulating supply is 2,211,376,532 coins. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

v.systems Coin Trading

v.systems can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire v.systems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase v.systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for v.systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for v.systems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.