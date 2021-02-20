V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stake Lowered by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC trimmed its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in V.F. by 224.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of V.F. by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 102,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in V.F. by 13,320.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 15,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,318 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. stock opened at $80.40 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.88. The stock has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -618.46, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. OTR Global raised V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. V.F. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.18.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

