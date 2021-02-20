UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “UWM Holdings Corporation is a parent of United Wholesale Mortgage. It underwrites and provides closing documentation for residential mortgage loans. UWM Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings IV Inc., is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of UWMC stock opened at $8.32 on Thursday. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $14.38.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates, processes, and underwrites primarily government-sponsored enterprises-conforming mortgage loans; and the Federal Housing Administration, United States Department of Agriculture, and the Veteran Affairs mortgage loans, which are pooled and sold in the secondary market.

